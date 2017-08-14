One killed, three escape early morning fire

The driver of a pick-up truck was killed Sunday night after crashing into a power pole on Dongola Highway near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area. One person was killed in the fire on Keith Street early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Cpt. Mark Nugent.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded "Tropical Depression 8" to Tropical Storm (TS) Gert in the Atlantic Ocean. As of Sunday evening, TS Gert has winds of 40 MPH and it's center of circulation is 600 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Grand Strand Act Together is hosting a ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The Facebook event created by Grand Strand Act Together says, “Please join us as we stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. We wish to come together in love and peace to support citizens In Charlottesville and across the country who are standing up against racism and hate. Feel free to bring a flas...More >>
Myrtle Beach Police announced on Facebook Sunday Teresa Jackson was arrested for stabbing a man at Futrell Park in July. She was wanted for attempted murder.More >>
