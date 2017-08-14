One killed, three escape early morning fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

One killed, three escape early morning fire

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
Connect
Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area. (Source: WMBF News) Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area. (Source: WMBF News)
(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC ( WMBF ) – Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area.

One person was killed in the fire on Keith Street early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Cpt. Mark Nugent.

Three other people who were inside the home managed to escape, one of them was taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations, said Nugent. Two of them left the house through a window.

Horry County Fire Rescue first tweeted about the fire around 2 a.m. Monday.

Units responding to the fire at 5532 Keith Street arrived to find a working fire, moments later officials tweeted about “potential victims in the structure.” A total of 26 firefighters and eight Horry County police officers responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • UPDATE: Driver killed in Conway crash identified

    UPDATE: Driver killed in Conway crash identified

    Monday, August 14 2017 6:54 AM EDT2017-08-14 10:54:42 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The driver of a pick-up truck was killed Sunday night after crashing into a power pole on Dongola Highway near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    More >>

    The driver of a pick-up truck was killed Sunday night after crashing into a power pole on Dongola Highway near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    One killed, three escape early morning fire

    One killed, three escape early morning fire

    Monday, August 14 2017 5:48 AM EDT2017-08-14 09:48:27 GMT
    Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area. (Source: WMBF News)

    Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area. 

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area. 

    More >>

  • TROPICS: "Gert" becomes the 7th Tropical Storm of the season

    TROPICS: "Gert" becomes the 7th Tropical Storm of the season

    Sunday, August 13 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-08-14 02:53:12 GMT
    Sunday 11PM TS Gert ConditionsSunday 11PM TS Gert Conditions

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded "Tropical Depression 8" to Tropical Storm (TS) Gert in the Atlantic Ocean.  As of Sunday evening, TS Gert has winds of 40 MPH and it's center of circulation is 600 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded "Tropical Depression 8" to Tropical Storm (TS) Gert in the Atlantic Ocean.  As of Sunday evening, TS Gert has winds of 40 MPH and it's center of circulation is 600 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly