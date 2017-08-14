One killed, three escape early morning fire

Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC ( WMBF ) – Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area.

One person was killed in the fire on Keith Street early Monday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Cpt. Mark Nugent.

Three other people who were inside the home managed to escape, one of them was taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations, said Nugent. Two of them left the house through a window.

Horry County Fire Rescue first tweeted about the fire around 2 a.m. Monday.

Units responding to the fire at 5532 Keith Street arrived to find a working fire, moments later officials tweeted about “potential victims in the structure.” A total of 26 firefighters and eight Horry County police officers responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.