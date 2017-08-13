UPDATE: Driver killed in Conway crash identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The driver of a pick-up truck was killed Sunday night after crashing into a power pole on Dongola Highway near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was not wearing a seat belt, according to SCHP.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as Scott Anderson, 25, of Conway. He died from multiple traumas.

Tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesman Capt. Mark Nugent late Sunday said one person was ejected from the vehicle.

A helicopter was requested to assist, however it was canceled a short time later.

The crash also knocked out multiple power lines, making the area dangerous for drivers, according to Nugent. It also knocked out power for hundreds of Horry Electric customers. According to the utility's online outage viewer, 979 people were without power as of 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

No word yet on how long it will take to restore power in the area.

