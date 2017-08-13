At least one killed in crash, hundreds without power

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - At least one person was killed in a crash late Sunday night on Dongola Highway in Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single- vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

One person was ejected from the vehicle, according to tweets from Horry County Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Mark Nugent.

The crash also knocked out multiple power lines, making the area dangerous for drivers, according to Nugent.

A helicopter was requested to assist with two patients, however it was canceled a short time later.

In an update from HCFR around 11 p.m., officials said one patient was in critical condition.

The crash knocked out power for hundreds of Horry Electric customers. According to the utility's online outage viewer, 979 people were without power as of 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

No word yet on how long it will take to restore power in the area.

WMBF News will bring you more details about the crash as they become available both on air and online.

