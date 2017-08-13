Driver dies after crashing into tree in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fatal accident occurred on Pope Road in Williamsburg County around 3:00 pm Sunday.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2005 GMC Sport Utility was traveling southbound on Pope Road when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver has not yet been identified.

