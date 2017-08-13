TROPICS: "Gert" becomes the 7th Tropical Storm of the season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded "Tropical Depression 8" to Tropical Storm (TS) Gert in the Atlantic Ocean. As of Sunday evening, TS Gert has winds of 40 MPH and it's center of circulation is 600 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.More >>
Grand Strand Act Together is hosting a ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm. The Facebook event created by Grand Strand Act Together says, “Please join us as we stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. We wish to come together in love and peace to support citizens In Charlottesville and across the country who are standing up against racism and hate. Feel free to bring a flas...More >>
Over 1,500 people are without power tonight off of Highway 707 in Myrtle Beach. The Horry County Electric power outage map shows the outage is affecting homes near Blackmoor Golf Club and Wilderness lane. At this time, the cause of the power outage is unknown, as well as the estimated time of return.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible drowning Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms one victim was found in the water off Highway 378 in Woodberry. The call originated as a drowning, but Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says an autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death.More >>
Marion County coroner Jerry Richardson confirms he is headed to the scene of a deadly shooting off Gilchrist Road in Nichols. At this time, details are limited. Check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
The 5-year-old’s mother reported the incident to police, who are investigating.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >>
Euclid police released a statement Saturday night after video of a violent arrest is making the rounds online. According to the release, just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12, a Euclid police officer observed a moving/traffic violation committed by a male, later identified as 25 year old Cleveland resident Richard Hubbard III driving a 2011 silver Hyundai. Police initiated a traffic stop of the Hyundai near 240 East 228th Street. During the process of the traffic stop, ac...More >>
