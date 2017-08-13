TROPICS: "Gert" becomes the 7th Tropical Storm of the season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded "Tropical Depression 8" to Tropical Storm (TS) Gert in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Sunday evening, TS Gert has winds of 40 MPH and it's center of circulation is 600 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach. It is expected to remain a tropical storm through the first half of next week. However, it will weaken as it's track curves away from the coast and out into the cooler central Atlantic Ocean.

As it stays off shore, Gert could allow for rougher surf conditions along the beaches through Tuesday. Otherwise, no direct impacts are expected in the Grand Strand from this storm.

"Gert" becomes the 7th named tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The next names on the NHC's names list are "Harvey," "Irma" and "Jose."

Additionally, there is a small area off the coast of Africa with a low chance of development over the next few days. We are a few weeks from the height of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which is around September 10th.