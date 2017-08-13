Grand Strand Action Together hosts ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dozens of people came out to Valor Park Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the violence of the weekend in Charlottesville.

The event was organized by the local group Grand Strand Action Together.

Leaders from the non-profit spoke during the vigil, saying they will continue to fight so acts of violence like this never happen again.

"We will speak out against white supremacy because a life did not have to be taken,” said Katie Reitman with Grand Strand Action Together. “There was no need - they were peacefully protesting. We have the right in this country to peacefully assemble."

The group says they will hold another event soon to speak out against white supremacy.

The Facebook event created by Grand Strand Action Together said, “Please join us as we stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. We wish to come together in love and peace to support citizens In Charlottesville and across the country who are standing up against racism and hate. Feel free to bring a flashlight or signs of peace and love.”

