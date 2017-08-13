Grand Strand Act Together hosts ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Grand Strand Act Together is hosting a ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm.

The Facebook event created by Grand Strand Act Together says, “Please join us as we stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. We wish to come together in love and peace to support citizens In Charlottesville and across the country who are standing up against racism and hate. Feel free to bring a flashlight or signs of peace and love.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.