Over 1,500 Horry Electric customers without power off Highway 707

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Over 1,500 people are without power tonight off of Highway 707 in Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Electric power outage map shows the outage is affecting 1,552 homes near Blackmoor Golf Club and Wilderness lane.

At this time, the cause of the power outage is unknown, as well as the estimated time of return.

