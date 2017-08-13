Coast Guard medevacs man with shortness of breath off the coast of Georgia

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – The Coast Guard medevacked a 48-year-old man Sunday from 20 miles east of St. Catherines Island, Georgia after he began experiencing shortness of break.

The Coast Guard Station Tybee Island launched a 45-foot response boat and arrived approximately 20 minutes after receiving the call.

The man was transported to Memorial University Medical Center for further medical treatment.

