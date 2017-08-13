Possible drowning reported in Marion County; body identified - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Possible drowning reported in Marion County; body identified

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible drowning Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms one victim was found in the water off Highway 378 in Woodberry.

The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Lavern Hewitt, from Marion, according to Coroner Jerry Richardson. 

The call originated as a drowning, but an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to confirm the cause of death.

  Driver dies after crashing into tree in Williamsburg County

    Driver dies after crashing into tree in Williamsburg County
    Sunday, August 13 2017

    Sunday, August 13 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-08-13 23:47:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A fatal accident occurred on Pope Road in Williamsburg County around 3:00 pm Sunday. Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2005 GMC Sport Utility was traveling southbound on Pope Road when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.  

  UPDATE: Marion County Coroner identifies victim in fatal Mullins shooting

    UPDATE: Marion County Coroner identifies victim in fatal Mullins shooting
    Sunday, August 13 2017

    Sunday, August 13 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-08-13 22:54:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirms 53-year-old Lester Walter, from Mullins, died Sunday afternoon after being shot off Gilchrist Road.

    Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said one person has been detained at this time, and the shooting may be related to domestic violence. 

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

  Possible drowning reported in Marion County; body identified

    Possible drowning reported in Marion County; body identified
    Sunday, August 13 2017

    Sunday, August 13 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-08-13 22:51:00 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible drowning Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms one victim was found in the water off Highway 378 in Woodberry. The call originated as a drowning, but Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says an autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death. 

