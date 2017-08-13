Possible drowning reported in Marion County; body identified

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible drowning Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms one victim was found in the water off Highway 378 in Woodberry.

The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Lavern Hewitt, from Marion, according to Coroner Jerry Richardson.

The call originated as a drowning, but an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to confirm the cause of death.

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.