Possible drowning reported in Marion County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Possible drowning reported in Marion County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible drowning Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms one victim was found in the water off Highway 378 in Woodberry.

The call originated as a drowning, but Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says an autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death.

Check back with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • TROPICS: "Gert" becomes the 7th Tropical Storm of the season

    TROPICS: "Gert" becomes the 7th Tropical Storm of the season

    Sunday, August 13 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-08-13 20:53:18 GMT
    Sunday Evening Gert conditionsSunday Evening Gert conditions

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded "Tropical Depression 8" to Tropical Storm (TS) Gert in the Atlantic Ocean.  As of Sunday evening, TS Gert has winds of 40 MPH and it's center of circulation is 600 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded "Tropical Depression 8" to Tropical Storm (TS) Gert in the Atlantic Ocean.  As of Sunday evening, TS Gert has winds of 40 MPH and it's center of circulation is 600 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

  • Grand Strand Act Together hosts ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park

    Grand Strand Act Together hosts ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park

    Sunday, August 13 2017 4:15 PM EDT2017-08-13 20:15:22 GMT
    (Source: Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville Facebook event)(Source: Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville Facebook event)

     Grand Strand Act Together is hosting a ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm.  The Facebook event created by Grand Strand Act Together says, “Please join us as we stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. We wish to come together in love and peace to support citizens In Charlottesville and across the country who are standing up against racism and hate. Feel free to bring a flas...

    More >>

     Grand Strand Act Together is hosting a ‘Candlelight Vigil for Charlottesville’ Sunday night at Valor Park from 8:30 pm to 9:00 pm.  The Facebook event created by Grand Strand Act Together says, “Please join us as we stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. We wish to come together in love and peace to support citizens In Charlottesville and across the country who are standing up against racism and hate. Feel free to bring a flas...

    More >>

  • Over 1,500 Horry Electric customers without power off Highway 707

    Over 1,500 Horry Electric customers without power off Highway 707

    Sunday, August 13 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-08-13 20:01:23 GMT
    Outage map (Source: WMBF News)Outage map (Source: WMBF News)

    Over 1,500 people are without power tonight off of Highway 707 in Myrtle Beach. The Horry County Electric power outage map shows the outage is affecting homes near Blackmoor Golf Club and Wilderness lane. At this time, the cause of the power outage is unknown, as well as the estimated time of return. 

    More >>

    Over 1,500 people are without power tonight off of Highway 707 in Myrtle Beach. The Horry County Electric power outage map shows the outage is affecting homes near Blackmoor Golf Club and Wilderness lane. At this time, the cause of the power outage is unknown, as well as the estimated time of return. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly