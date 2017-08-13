UPDATE: Marion County Coroner identifies victim in fatal Mullins shooting

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirms 53-year-old Lester Walter, from Mullins, died Sunday afternoon after being shot off Gilchrist Road.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said one person has been detained at this time, and the shooting may be related to domestic violence.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

This is a developing investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information.

