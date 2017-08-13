Marion County Coroner on scene of deadly shooting in Mullins

NICHOLS, SC (WMBF) – Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirms he is headed to the scene of a deadly shooting off Gilchrist Road in Mullins.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said one person has been detained at this time, and the shooting may be related to domestic violence.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

This is a developing investigation, check back with WMBF News for more information.

