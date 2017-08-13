Teen bitten by shark at South Carolina island

Researchers say a teen appears to have suffered a shark bite on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island. Linton Suttle tells The Island Packet that he was swimming Thursday near Sea Pines Beach Club when he felt a sharp pain in his foot. His parents used photos of comparable bites and an exchange with shark researchers to confirm it was a shark bite.More >>
Two northbound lanes on Highway 31 at Robert Edge Parkway are closed due to a vehicle fire, according to North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. They advise drivers to avoid the area. Check back with WMBF News for more updates.More >>
A Darlington Police Officer is uninjured after his police car was hit by a driver who was under the influence Saturday night. According to Lt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department, the officer’s car was hit around 11:00 pm on South Main Street and Chestnut. The driver sustained no injuries as well and was arrested and transported to the Glen Campbell Detention Center.More >>
The Lake City Police Office says a pedestrian was hit by a train around 4:40 Sunday morning.More >>
Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot at the Darlington Dragway. Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office told WMBF News the people shot have non-life threatening injuries. He said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
Officials have identified the woman killed on Saturday during the "Unite the Right" rally after a man drove a vehicle into a group of protesters.More >>
