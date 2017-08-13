UPDATE: Highway 31 at Robert Edge Parkway re-opened after vehicle fire

WMBF News analyzed the 45-day Department of Health and Environmental Control report for the 2016-2017 school year.More >>
Researchers say a teen appears to have suffered a shark bite on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island. Linton Suttle tells The Island Packet that he was swimming Thursday near Sea Pines Beach Club when he felt a sharp pain in his foot. His parents used photos of comparable bites and an exchange with shark researchers to confirm it was a shark bite.More >>
Two northbound lanes on Highway 31 at Robert Edge Parkway are closed due to a vehicle fire, according to North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. They advise drivers to avoid the area. Check back with WMBF News for more updates.More >>
A Darlington Police Officer is uninjured after his police car was hit by a driver who was under the influence Saturday night. According to Lt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department, the officer’s car was hit around 11:00 pm on South Main Street and Chestnut. The driver sustained no injuries as well and was arrested and transported to the Glen Campbell Detention Center.More >>
The Lake City Police Office says a pedestrian was hit by a train around 4:40 Sunday morning.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
