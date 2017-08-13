UPDATE: Highway 31 at Robert Edge Parkway re-opened after vehic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Highway 31 at Robert Edge Parkway re-opened after vehicle fire

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Car fire on Highway 31 (Source: Kelly Allen) Car fire on Highway 31 (Source: Kelly Allen)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Two northbound lanes on Highway 31 at Robert Edge Parkway were closed due to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon, according to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

The accident has since been cleared. 

