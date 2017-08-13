Darlington police officer uninjured after car hit by driver under the influence

Darlington Police car damaged after being hit by drunk driver (Source: Darlington Police Department)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington police officer is uninjured after his police car was hit by a driver who was under the influence Saturday night.

According to Lt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department, the officer’s car was hit around 11:00 pm on South Main Street and Chestnut.

The driver sustained no injuries as well and was arrested and transported to the Glen Campbell Detention Center.

This incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

