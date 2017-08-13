UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train in Lake City identified

A fatal accident occurred on Pope Road in Williamsburg County around 3:00 pm Sunday. Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2005 GMC Sport Utility was traveling southbound on Pope Road when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.More >>
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirms 53-year-old Lester Walter, from Mullins, died Sunday afternoon after being shot off Gilchrist Road.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said one person has been detained at this time, and the shooting may be related to domestic violence.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Marion County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a possible drowning Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Brian Wallace confirms one victim was found in the water off Highway 378 in Woodberry. The call originated as a drowning, but Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says an autopsy is scheduled to confirm the cause of death.
The Lake City Police Office says a pedestrian was hit by a train around 4:40 Sunday morning.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded "Tropical Depression 8" to Tropical Storm (TS) Gert in the Atlantic Ocean. As of Sunday evening, TS Gert has winds of 40 MPH and it's center of circulation is 600 miles off the coast of Myrtle Beach.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.
The recent rash of overdose cases in Salisbury and Rowan County became a stark reality for store and restaurant owners and shoppers on the sidewalks of downtown Salisbury on Friday afternoon.
