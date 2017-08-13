UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train in Lake City identifie - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train in Lake City identified

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Office says a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train around 4:40 Sunday morning.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as 29-year-old  Darren James Henry, of Lake City.

The accident was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Acline Street. The train was carrying passengers headed to Miami.

It is still unknown why Henry was on the tracks.

Henry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker. No one else was hurt.

Details are limited at this time, stick with us on-air and online as we work to learn more.

