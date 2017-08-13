BREAKING: Pedestrian killed by train in Lake City

A Darlington Police Officer is uninjured after his police car was hit by a driver who was under the influence Saturday night. According to Lt. Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department, the officer’s car was hit around 11:00 pm on South Main Street and Chestnut. The driver sustained no injuries as well and was arrested and transported to the Glen Campbell Detention Center.More >>
The Lake City Police Office says a pedestrian was hit by a train around 4:40 Sunday morning.More >>
Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot at the Darlington Dragway. Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office told WMBF News the people shot have non-life threatening injuries. He said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the accident that seriously injured Atreyu “Trey” Smith. Trey was 7 years old when the car he was in was t-boned. Several members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Fire Station 1 responded to the accident. Trey had a broken femur and a TBI (traumatic brain injury.) Saturday, Trey and his family will visit Fire Station 1 to say thanks to the paramedics and responding personnel who saved his life.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR. One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented.More >>
The 5-year-old’s mother reported the incident to police, who are investigating.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.More >>
