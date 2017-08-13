BREAKING: Pedestrian killed by train in Lake City - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING: Pedestrian killed by train in Lake City

By Ruby Durham, Reporter
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Office says a pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train around 4:40 Sunday morning.

The accident was reported at the intersection of Main Street and Acline Street. The train was carrying passengers headed to Miami.

It is still unknown why the pedestrian was on the tracks.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker. No one else was hurt.

Details are limited at this time, stick with us on-air and online as we work to learn more details.

