Two people injured in Darlington Dragway shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot at the Darlington Dragway.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office told WMBF News the people shot have non-life threatening injuries. He said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The dragway has since been cleared out, and no arrests have been made. This is a developing story and ongoing investigation.

