Two people injured in Darlington Dragway shooting

Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot at the Darlington Dragway. Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office told WMBF News the people shot have non-life threatening injuries. He said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Two people are recovering in the hospital after being shot at the Darlington Dragway. Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office told WMBF News the people shot have non-life threatening injuries. He said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night.More >>
Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the accident that seriously injured Atreyu “Trey” Smith. Trey was 7 years old when the car he was in was t-boned. Several members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Fire Station 1 responded to the accident. Trey had a broken femur and a TBI (traumatic brain injury.) Saturday, Trey and his family will visit Fire Station 1 to say thanks to the paramedics and responding personnel who saved his life.More >>
Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the accident that seriously injured Atreyu “Trey” Smith. Trey was 7 years old when the car he was in was t-boned. Several members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Fire Station 1 responded to the accident. Trey had a broken femur and a TBI (traumatic brain injury.) Saturday, Trey and his family will visit Fire Station 1 to say thanks to the paramedics and responding personnel who saved his life.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR. One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR. One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented.More >>
The swimming advisory at Third Avenue in North Myrtle Beach has been lifted.More >>
The swimming advisory at Third Avenue in North Myrtle Beach has been lifted.More >>
The death of a 34-year-old man, whose body was found under a carport at a West Marion Road home on Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
The death of a 34-year-old man, whose body was found under a carport at a West Marion Road home on Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.More >>
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.More >>
The bodies of a missing 19-year-old and 12-year-old from Baton Rouge were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico after police search for several hours, according to a report from WKRG.More >>
The bodies of a missing 19-year-old and 12-year-old from Baton Rouge were recovered from the Gulf of Mexico after police search for several hours, according to a report from WKRG.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.More >>
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.More >>
Virginia State Police confirmed that Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, of Midlothian, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, died in Saturday's helicopter crash near Charlottesville.More >>
Virginia State Police confirmed that Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, of Midlothian, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, died in Saturday's helicopter crash near Charlottesville.More >>