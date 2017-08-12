One rescued after jet ski accident Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR.

One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented. They are currently being treated by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

A rescue boat was requested, but was canceled after the patient was rescued.

