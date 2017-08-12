One rescued after jet ski accident Saturday

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR. One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR. One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented.More >>
The swimming advisory at Third Avenue in North Myrtle Beach has been lifted.More >>
The swimming advisory at Third Avenue in North Myrtle Beach has been lifted.More >>
The death of a 34-year-old man, whose body was found under a carport at a West Marion Road home on Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
The death of a 34-year-old man, whose body was found under a carport at a West Marion Road home on Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the accident that seriously injured Atreyu “Trey” Smith. Trey was 7 years old when the car he was in was t-boned. Several members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Fire Station 1 responded to the accident. Trey had a broken femur and a TBI (traumatic brain injury.) Saturday, Trey and his family will visit Fire Station 1 to say thanks to the paramedics and responding personnel who saved his life.More >>
Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the accident that seriously injured Atreyu “Trey” Smith. Trey was 7 years old when the car he was in was t-boned. Several members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Fire Station 1 responded to the accident. Trey had a broken femur and a TBI (traumatic brain injury.) Saturday, Trey and his family will visit Fire Station 1 to say thanks to the paramedics and responding personnel who saved his life.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.More >>
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.More >>
The car that ran over protesters at a white-nationalist rally on Saturday afternoon has an Ohio license plate.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.More >>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.More >>