One rescued after jet ski accident Saturday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One rescued after jet ski accident Saturday

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Source: Pixabay Source: Pixabay

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR.

One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented. They are currently being treated by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

A rescue boat was requested, but was canceled after the patient was rescued.

Check back with WMBF News for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One rescued after jet ski accident Saturday

    One rescued after jet ski accident Saturday

    Saturday, August 12 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-08-12 21:39:50 GMT
    Source: PixabaySource: Pixabay

     Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR. One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented. 

    More >>

     Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski accident Saturday afternoon at 6300 N Ocean Blvd, according to a tweet from HCFR. One patient was taken from the water and was conscious and oriented. 

    More >>

  • Breaking

    UPDATE: Swimming advisory lifted in North Myrtle Beach

    UPDATE: Swimming advisory lifted in North Myrtle Beach

    Saturday, August 12 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-08-12 19:25:13 GMT
    Source: DHECSource: DHEC

    The swimming advisory at Third Avenue in North Myrtle Beach has been lifted.

    More >>

    The swimming advisory at Third Avenue in North Myrtle Beach has been lifted.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Two charged with murder after man found dead under carport in Marion County

    UPDATE: Two charged with murder after man found dead under carport in Marion County

    Saturday, August 12 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-08-12 19:01:22 GMT
    The scene of the suspicious death. (Source: Audrey Biesk)The scene of the suspicious death. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    The death of a 34-year-old man, whose body was found under a carport at a West Marion Road home on Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide.

    More >>

    The death of a 34-year-old man, whose body was found under a carport at a West Marion Road home on Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly