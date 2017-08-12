Horry County boy to thank emergency responders who saved his lif - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County boy to thank emergency responders who saved his life three years after accident

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Atreyu "Trey" Smith (Source: GoFundMe) Atreyu "Trey" Smith (Source: GoFundMe)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the accident that seriously injured Atreyu “Trey” Smith.

Trey was 7 years old when the car he was in was t-boned. Several members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Fire Station 1 responded to the accident. Trey had a broken femur and a TBI (traumatic brain injury.)

Saturday, Trey and his family will visit Fire Station 1 to say thanks to the paramedics and responding personnel who saved his life.

Horry County Fire Rescue will present Trey a certificate making him an “Honorary Paramedic.”

WMBF News reporter Erin Edwards is working on this story today, she'll have more on WMBF News at 6 and 11.

