Horry County boy thanks emergency responders who saved his life three years after accident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Saturday marks the three-year anniversary of the accident that seriously injured Atreyu “Trey” Smith.

Trey was 7 years old when the car he was in was t-boned. Several members of Horry County Fire Rescue and Fire Station 1 responded to the accident. Trey suffered two broken femurs and a TBI (traumatic brain injury.)

Saturday, Trey and his family visited Fire Station 1 to say thanks to the paramedics and responding personnel who saved his life.

“Lately he’s sort of been getting kind of ‘why even try any more I don’t remember what it’s like to run,' so this came at a perfect time because we really needed him to get that boost," said Maggie Street, Trey's mother.

Horry County Fire Rescue presented Trey a certificate making him an “Honorary Paramedic.”

“His mom told us he wants to be a paramedic and I thought that’s awesome. I don’t know why he came up with that but I hope he does. I heard he’s doing great in school and that’s just phenomenal," said Lt. Brian Mahaffey.

The family said they can’t thank the first responders, and the community enough for their help and support.

“For me this just shows what Myrtle Beach as a community is capable of," said Street.

