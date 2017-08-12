WEEKEND FORECAST: On and Off Sun and Storms Continue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The weekend will feature alternating periods of sunshine and storms with periods of heavy rain at times.

Today expect scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. There will be times of sunshine in between the downpours and will lead to a hot and humid afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90. Today's rain chances are at 40%. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

A surge of even more moisture arrives on Sunday and will boost with risk of storms to 60%. The day will not be a washout, but there will be periods of downpours and storms possible at any point during the day. With the atmosphere nearly saturated, locally heavy storms may drop one to two inches of rain in short amount of time. When it isn't raining, it'll feel muggy as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s, with heat index values near 95.

High rain chances will linger into Monday with no significant drying trend likely until late next week.