WEEKEND FORECAST: On and Off Sun and Storms Continue

The 2017 Dennis Miller Jamboree featured some of the top schools in the Pee Dee a week before the regular season begins.More >>
The 2017 Dennis Miller Jamboree featured some of the top schools in the Pee Dee a week before the regular season begins.More >>
The Hartsville City Council took one more step toward expanding its splash pad into a water park.More >>
The Hartsville City Council took one more step toward expanding its splash pad into a water park.More >>
People in the Plantation Lakes subdivision of Carolina Forest are speaking out after the Horry County Police Department described a recent attempted kidnapping as a "misguided prank."More >>
People in the Plantation Lakes subdivision of Carolina Forest are speaking out after the Horry County Police Department described a recent attempted kidnapping as a "misguided prank."More >>
A new station isn't the only benefit for the move, though. Better coverage and lower fire insurance rates are community benefits.More >>
A new station isn't the only benefit for the move, though. Better coverage and lower fire insurance rates are community benefits.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.More >>