Dennis Miller Jamboree ends with an awesome run

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The 2017 Dennis Miller Jamboree featured some of the top schools in the Pee Dee a week before the regular season begins.

Marlboro County's first touchdown was scored by senior class president Chandler Herndon. Chandler wouldn't let cerebral palsy keep him out of the endzone this evening. Herndon's run is something he will never forget

"Something i never thought id be able to experience. Kind of emotional, I'm not really an emotional guy. But I got a little bit emotional earlier thinking about it. And its something I always remember. Something I'll always be grateful for. I cant put into words how bad I wanted this and for it to happen tonight. Im a happy guy," said Chandler Herndon