Former CCU board of trustees member charged with disorderly conduct at Conway City Council meeting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A former Coastal Carolina University board of trustees member turned himself into police on Friday on a warrant alleging disorderly conduct at Monday’s Conway City Council meeting.

According to online records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Larry Lee Biddle, 74, was charged with disorderly conduct. He was released late Friday morning on a $440 bond.

An incident report from the Conway Police Department stated Biddle stood and introduced himself during public input at Monday’s meeting. He reportedly began to sound “very agitated” over an item on the agenda.

The suspect then said he had not been checked for weapons before entering council chambers. He allegedly said he had a knife and a pistol in his back pocket, and was going to go to his car to secure them, the report stated.

Biddle walked out, reportedly pointed to his rear pocket and told officers at the meeting that the knife and pistol were there before leaving the building.

When he came back in, the suspect was searched with the use of a wand before being allowed back into the courtroom.

The case was presented to the city attorney to determine if any charged may be appropriate. That led to a warrant for disorderly conduct being obtained, the report stated.

Biddle went to the Conway Police Department on Friday morning with his attorney to turn himself in.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.