North Myrtle Beach police raise money to benefit Special Olympics of S.C.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Local police are working to give back to the community in a fun and delicious way.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety partnered with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for this year's Cops on Top event, a fundraiser that benefits the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

This year's fundraising goal is $50,000.

Those who give a $20 donation receive a dozen Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts and a Special Olympics T-shirt.

“These kids and these adults are like angels. They're no different than a kid, and they're blessed by God for what they are. They're special and they're athletes just like everybody else,” said Sgt. John Griffin with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

Last year, the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department raised over $30,000 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina.

It was the most successful Cops on Top fundraiser anywhere to date.

