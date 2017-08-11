‘Misguided prank’ angers members of Carolina Forest neighborhood

People in the Plantation Lakes subdivision of Carolina Forest are speaking out after the Horry County Police Department described a recent attempted kidnapping as a "misguided prank."More >>
A new station isn't the only benefit for the move, though. Better coverage and lower fire insurance rates are community benefits.More >>
WMBF News and WonderWorks of Myrtle Beach are partnering to provide you with eclipse glasses to safely view the Great American Eclipse.More >>
Nine Horry County families are feeling whole today after their pending adoption cases were finalized as part of South Carolina’s “Adoption Day.” Chief Justice Beatty scheduled special terms of court in an effort to finalize 27 adoption cases. Nine cases were heard in Horry County and the remaining 18 were heard in Sumter County. TMore >>
A suspicious death in Marion is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
A newly married New Jersey couple is trying to find two people who crashed their Sunday wedding. But they aren't angry.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
