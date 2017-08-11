New steps taken to bring Pee Dee water park online

HARSTVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The Hartsville City Council took one more step toward expanding its splash pad into a water park.

The first reading to borrow $8 million against a bond did pass. If it passes a second reading, the money would go toward sewer improvements for the gallons upon gallons of water that will be needed to bring the water park online.

City leadership also says there will be other infrastructure improvements, such as a bigger road to get in and out of Byerly Park.

“When expanding the splash pad to a water park, we looked at projected revenue - sales in gift shops, food courts and ticket sales as well. We also looked at the area of who we would reach. People would come in from North Carolina and further in South Carolina. Those people coming here would bring an economic tourism boom to the city,” Hartsville spokesperson Rebecca Edwards said.

City leaders said they would be able to pay back the debt after three years of the park up and running.

Construction on this project is slated to begin in October.

