Restaurant Scorecard: Mexican restaurant earns 'B' grade after drain flies, black slime found

A new station isn't the only benefit for the move, though. Better coverage and lower fire insurance rates are community benefits.More >>
A new station isn't the only benefit for the move, though. Better coverage and lower fire insurance rates are community benefits.More >>
WMBF News and WonderWorks of Myrtle Beach are partnering to provide you with eclipse glasses to safely view the Great American Eclipse.More >>
WMBF News and WonderWorks of Myrtle Beach are partnering to provide you with eclipse glasses to safely view the Great American Eclipse.More >>
Nine Horry County families are feeling whole today after their pending adoption cases were finalized as part of South Carolina’s “Adoption Day.” Chief Justice Beatty scheduled special terms of court in an effort to finalize 27 adoption cases. Nine cases were heard in Horry County and the remaining 18 were heard in Sumter County. TMore >>
Nine Horry County families are feeling whole today after their pending adoption cases were finalized as part of South Carolina’s “Adoption Day.” Chief Justice Beatty scheduled special terms of court in an effort to finalize 27 adoption cases. Nine cases were heard in Horry County and the remaining 18 were heard in Sumter County. TMore >>
A suspicious death in Marion is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A suspicious death in Marion is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A South Carolina inmate who managed to maintain a fairly active presence on Facebook -- even broadcasting on Facebook Live -- appears to have had his accounts shut down after Department of Corrections officials were alerted to them.More >>
A South Carolina inmate who managed to maintain a fairly active presence on Facebook -- even broadcasting on Facebook Live -- appears to have had his accounts shut down after Department of Corrections officials were alerted to them.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>