Restaurant Scorecard: Mexican restaurant earns 'B' grade after drain flies, black slime found

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - WMBF News is checking on local restaurants to see how they did on their health inspections, and sometimes it's not a wine-and-dine evening but more like a grab-it-and-go day.

DQ Chill and Grill, located on 101 Orchard Road in Carolina Forest, is first on the list. The eatery earned an overall score of 96.

According to the report, paper towels were missing at the hand sink. This was corrected during the inspection.

Ready-to-eat foods held over 24 hours were not properly labeled, according to the report. The inspector observed build-up around the soft serve machine. Between equipment at the ice cream area, there was food build-up, according to the report.

Abuelos Mexican Food Embassy, located at 740 Coastal Grand Circle, earned an overall score of 79, which is a B. According the report, the inspector said," Dishes that have been washed still have large amounts of old food stuck to them. Employee is stacking the dishes so tight and in a way that does not allow food contact surfaces to properly be cleaned."

The report goes on to say the violation was corrected during the inspection. However, points were still deducted from the restaurant's overall score.

The inspector also observed a large number of drain flies in the establishment, particularly in the kitchen and bar areas, the report stated. Soiled and wet wiping clothes were observed sitting on counters or on employees' necks instead of in sanitizer buckets.

According to the report, the floors had a large build-up of dirt, slime and debris, especially in the bar areas. Walls in the dish wash area also had pink and black slime build-up, according to the report.

Serafino's, located at 587 Burcale Road, earned an overall score of 92. The report shows several violations were corrected during the inspection. An employee was seen handling a ready-to-eat wrap with their bare hands. Additionally, some ready-to-eat foods held more than 24 hours were not properly date marked.

Danny's Bar and Grill, located at 146 April Gray Lane in Myrtle Beach, cleared its inspection with an overall score of 98. The facility didn't have a food protection manager certification available at the time of inspection, which, as a result, cost them a two-point deduction.

