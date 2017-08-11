SLED opens investigation into Lamar Police Department - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SLED opens investigation into Lamar Police Department

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has begun an investigation into the Lamar Police Department.

According to SLED spokesperson Thom Berry, a request for the investigation came Friday morning from the Lamar mayor’s office.

Berry had no other immediate details on the case.

