UPDATE: Swimming advisory lifted in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to a tweet from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the swimming advisory at Third Avenue in North Myrtle Beach has been lifted.

The advisory was put into place Friday after high bacteria levels were detected.

Bacteria measurements for that section of beach were 128 on Wednesday and 173 on Thursday, according to information on DHEC’s website.

Swimming is not advised if the measurement is above 104.

