Elevated bacteria levels prompt swimming advisory for portion of beach in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of the beach in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, high bacteria levels were detected at Third Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach.

Bacteria measurements for that section of beach were 128 on Wednesday and 173 on Thursday, according to information on DHEC’s website.

Swimming is not advised if the measurement is above 104.

