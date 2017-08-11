FIRST ALERT: Downpours and storms at times through the weekend

Nine Horry County families are feeling whole today after their pending adoption cases were finalized as part of South Carolina’s “Adoption Day.” Chief Justice Beatty scheduled special terms of court in an effort to finalize 27 adoption cases. Nine cases were heard in Horry County and the remaining 18 were heard in Sumter County. TMore >>
A suspicious death in Marion is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A South Carolina inmate who managed to maintain a fairly active presence on Facebook -- even broadcasting on Facebook Live -- appears to have had his accounts shut down after Department of Corrections officials were alerted to them.More >>
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division has begun an investigation into the Lamar Police Department.More >>
A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of the beach in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
A Toledo father died days later after he was beaten in front of his young daughter in an apparent road rage incident.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
