FIRST ALERT: Downpours and storms at times through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The weekend will feature alternating periods of sunshine and storms with periods of heavy rain at times.

A steady supply of tropical moisture will continue to flow into the Carolinas for the weekend keeping the unsettled weather in place.

Tonight will see fair skies and a risk of showers and storms at times especially after midnight. It will be another warm and muggy night with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70s.

Saturday will see a repeat of Friday. A few downpours will be possible along the beaches during the morning hours followed by scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. There will be times of sunshine in between the downpours and will lead to a hot and humid afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90. Saturday's rain chances are at 40%.

A surge of even more moisture arrives on Sunday and will boost with risk of storms to 60%. The day will not be a washout, but there will be periods of downpours and storms possible at any point during the day. With the atmosphere nearly saturated, locally heavy storms may drop one to two inches of rain in short amount of time.

High rain chances will linger into Monday with no significant drying trend likely until late next week.