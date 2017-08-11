CNB Kickoff Classic canceled due to poor field conditions

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – This week’s rain has led to the cancellation of Friday night’s Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic.

Poor field conditions led to the cancellation, according to a post on the Solid Gold - Conway High School All Sports Booster Club.

The CNB Kickoff has been cancelled due to poor field conditions. — Dan Fanning (@DanFanningWMBF) August 11, 2017

