CNB Kickoff Classic canceled due to poor field conditions

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – This week’s rain has led to the cancellation of Friday night’s Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic.

Poor field conditions led to the cancellation, according to a post on the Solid Gold - Conway High School All Sports Booster Club.

