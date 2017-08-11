Investigators seek suspect in thefts from vehicles in Pawleys Is - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Investigators seek suspect in thefts from vehicles in Pawleys Island

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to thefts from automobiles.

According to a post on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a series of photos captured by security video in the Pawleys Island area Thursday night shows the person inside the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

