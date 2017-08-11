Investigators seek suspect in thefts from vehicles in Pawleys Island

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators are looking for this man for questioning in regards to thefts from automobiles in Pawleys Island. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a man wanted for questioning in regards to thefts from automobiles.

According to a post on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, a series of photos captured by security video in the Pawleys Island area Thursday night shows the person inside the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the person is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

