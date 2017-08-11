SLED names agent involved in fatal officer-involved shooting near Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The State Law Enforcement Division has released the name of an agent who was involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man who reportedly pointed a weapon at police in the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach last week.

Senior Special Agent Robert C. Von Loewenfedt is now on administrative duties due to his involvement in the shooting on Friday, Aug. 4, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry. Von Loewenfedt joined SLED in April of 2013.

While SLED would normally handle the investigation of such a shooting, because an agent was involved, a third party, in this case the Myrtle Beach Police Department, is investigating instead.

Myrtle Beach Police Captain Joey Crosby said the call came in at 12 a.m. and officers with the Horry County Police Department responded to 1000 block of Turkey Ridge Road. Upon arriving, police found 33-year-old Aaron Payne acting in an "erratic manner," eventually firing his weapon into the air.

According to Crosby, residents were evacuated for their safety. Horry County SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. Efforts were made to talk with Payne, who reportedly continued to display aggressive behavior.

Crosby added Payne continued to act erratic and pointed the weapon at officers while making threats.

An officer fired at Payne, striking him. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead around 5 a.m, according to the coroner.

Myrtle Beach Police are still investigating.

