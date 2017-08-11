UPDATE: Two charged with murder after man found dead under carport in Marion County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The death of a 34-year-old man, whose body was found under a carport at a West Marion Road home on Friday morning, is being investigated as a homicide, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Richardson identified the victim as Bryon Wright, 34, of Marion. He added the man suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Captain Judith Barker announced Saturday Derell Dewitt Wiggins, 26, and Landy Korey Davis, 28, are charged with Murder. Both men are from Marion.

The investigation is being handled by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on West Marion Road after a 911 call placed at around 9 a.m. Friday morning reported a man lying under a carport. The homeowner's brother, Cordell Crawford, came back to the home to check on it because the house is getting work done.

Crawford noticed the body and at first he thought the man was asleep. He then noticed it was not moving and called law enforcement for help.

“It was a shocking thing to see somebody like that. Unbelievable. I mean you don’t wake up every morning and see something like that," Crawford added.

When investigators arrived they ruled the man dead as soon as they got there.

“It’s a sad situation. Things happen but not like this. I have never seen nothing like this happen in our neighborhood," said Crawford.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in this case, confirmed Sheriff Wallace.

“It’s still early in the investigation, but I can assure you every resource that is available to us at the sheriff’s office, we are reaching out to, and we will work this case until we get this death investigation resolved," Wallace said. “It’s very unfortunate and unusual for our county to have this type of activity in the county, this many deaths."

