Body found under carport in Marion County, agencies investigating suspicious death

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspicious death in Marion County is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspicious death on West Marion Road in Marion is being investigated by the MCSO, said Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Deputies responded to a home on West Marion Road home after a 911 call placed at around 9 a.m. Friday morning reported a person lying under a carport. The homeowner came back to the home to check on it because he's having work done, and noticed the body. At first, the homeowner thought the person was asleep.

The death is being considered suspicious because the person has no connection to the house.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in processing the crime scene, confirmed Sheriff Wallace. At this time, it is still too early to know the cause of death.

