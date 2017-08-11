Body found under carport in Marion County, agencies investigating suspicious death

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A suspicious death in Marion County is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspicious death on West Marion Road in Marion is being investigated by the MCSO, said Sheriff Brian Wallace. The death is being considered suspicious because the person has no connection to the house.

Deputies responded to a home on West Marion Road home after a 911 call placed at around 9 a.m. Friday morning reported a man lying under a carport. The homeowner's brother, Cordell Crawford came back to the home to check on it because the house is getting work done. Crawford noticed the body and at first he thought the man was asleep. He then noticed it was not moving and called law enforcement for help.

“It was a shocking thing to see somebody like that. Unbelievable. I mean you don’t wake up every morning and see something like that," Crawford added.

When investigators arrived they ruled the man dead as soon as they got there.

“It’s a sad situation. Things happen but not like this. I have never seen nothing like this happen in our neighborhood," said Crawford.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting in this case, confirmed Sheriff Wallace.

“It’s still early in the investigation, but I can assure you every resource that is available to us at the sheriff’s office, we are reaching out to, and we will work this case until we get this death investigation resolved," Wallace said. “It’s very unfortunate and unusual for our county to have this type of activity in the county, this many deaths."

WMBF News is awaiting the autopsy results of the body.

