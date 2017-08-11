Santee Cooper cancels proposed rate increases after suspending nuclear plant expansion

The State Law Enforcement Division has released the name of an agent who was involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man who reportedly pointed a weapon at police in the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach last week.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division has released the name of an agent who was involved in the fatal officer-involved shooting of a man who reportedly pointed a weapon at police in the Deerfield Plantation area near Surfside Beach last week.More >>
A suspicious death in Marion is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A suspicious death in Marion is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Santee Cooper has cancelled the two proposed rate increases that would have raised customers’ power bills in 2018 and 2019, following last week’s suspension of the construction of the two nuclear power units at the V.C. Summer Nuclear StationMore >>
Santee Cooper has cancelled the two proposed rate increases that would have raised customers’ power bills in 2018 and 2019, following last week’s suspension of the construction of the two nuclear power units at the V.C. Summer Nuclear StationMore >>
A new development that has the potential to bring 300 new homes to one area has residents there up in arms. The proposed plan is supposed to bring about 40 of those homes to line the edge of Carolina Lakes Boulevard, which has an outlet to Highway 544. The other 260 homes are planned to stretch to Legends Drive, which is connects to Highway 501 and ends just behind the Carolina Lakes development at the Legends Golf Resort.More >>
A new development that has the potential to bring 300 new homes to one area has residents there up in arms. The proposed plan is supposed to bring about 40 of those homes to line the edge of Carolina Lakes Boulevard, which has an outlet to Highway 544. The other 260 homes are planned to stretch to Legends Drive, which is connects to Highway 501 and ends just behind the Carolina Lakes development at the Legends Golf Resort.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a person who was allegedly caught on camera using a debit card from a vehicle stolen in Florence last month.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a person who was allegedly caught on camera using a debit card from a vehicle stolen in Florence last month.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>