Person caught on camera allegedly using debit card from car stolen in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a person who was allegedly caught on camera using a debit card from a vehicle stolen in Florence last month.

On or about July 19, a victim reported the theft of a vehicle on Stagecoach Road in Florence, along with a debit card from inside the vehicle, according to a Florence County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The stolen card was then used at a convenience store on South Charleston Road in Darlington County, the release continues. The person who allegedly presented the card is seen on security video, which was provided by the FCSO.

Anyone with knowledge or information on the identity or whereabouts of the person in the security footage is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 374, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text #CRIME. Tipsters do not have to reveal their identity.

