McLeod reschedules elective surgeries due to water restriction

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: McLeod Health Twitter) (Source: McLeod Health Twitter)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Elective surgeries at McLeod Regional Medical Center have been rescheduled due to water conditions in the City of Florence and restrictions to the hospital’s water usage.

A McLeod representative confirmed that the surgeries were rescheduled, but normal operations were resumed for all services and facilities by 9:30 a.m.

Restrictions were made to the McLeod Regional Medical Center water usage due to water conditions in the city, said Tracy Stanton with McLeod Health. While the city confirmed that the water was not contaminated, the precautionary measure of rescheduling surgeries was taken to ensure the safety of McLeod patients.

