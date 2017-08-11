McLeod reschedules elective surgeries due to water restriction

A new development that has the potential to bring 300 new homes to one area has residents there up in arms. The proposed plan is supposed to bring about 40 of those homes to line the edge of Carolina Lakes Boulevard, which has an outlet to Highway 544. The other 260 homes are planned to stretch to Legends Drive, which is connects to Highway 501 and ends just behind the Carolina Lakes development at the Legends Golf Resort.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify a person who was allegedly caught on camera using a debit card from a vehicle stolen in Florence last month.More >>
Elective surgeries at McLeod Regional Medical Center have been rescheduled due to water conditions in the City of Florence and restrictions to the hospital’s water usage.More >>
The new Mellow Mushroom location in Murrells Inlet will open on September 18, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. The location at 3280 Highway 17 Business began construction back in February, and while it was originally scheduled to open in July, the new opening date was announced on Facebook on Thursday.More >>
Don't let this week's rain showers and storms hinder your weekend plans, because there's plenty to do. Step back in time, with a Myrtle Beach theatre that celebrates good ole' music, and there are some events that are getting ready for back to school.More >>
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.More >>
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
