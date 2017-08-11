FIRST ALERT- Possible tropical development over the weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT- Possible tropical development over the weekend

By Marla Branson, Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)- The tropics are staying active and by the weekend, we could have our next name storm (Gert).

An area of thunderstorms in the Atlantic about 200 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands has kept our attention for over a week. As we head into the weekend and the storms move into a more favorable area for development, we could see Tropical Storm Gert develop. Right now the storm is clocking 30 mph winds within the thunderstorms. 

If the storm were to develop, models keep it safely off of the Grand Strand coast early next week.

