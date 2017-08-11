Mellow Mushroom in Murrells Inlet to open Sept. 18

Image of the Mellow Mushroom in Murrells Inlet, which is set to open Sept. 18. (Source: Facebook)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The new Mellow Mushroom location in Murrells Inlet will open on September 18, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

The location at 3280 Highway 17 Business began construction back in February, and while it was originally scheduled to open in July, the new opening date was announced on Facebook on Thursday.

One lucky Facebook user who guessed the correct opening date won a VIP party for her friends and family. The Facebook post states there will be more opportunities to win tickets.

The Murrells Inlet location will be the fourth in our area, joining existing Mellow Mushroom restaurants in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Florence. This will be the fourth location owned by Matt Duke, a news release from February states.

"We are excited to give residents and visitors of Murrells Inlet a family-fun restaurant that is well-known and enjoyed throughout the country," said Harby Moses, owner of Coastal Structures. "Mellow Mushroom is recognized for being a fun and engaging experience for all and we look forward to continuing that showcase."

The $1.6 million, 6,700 square-foot building was built by Coastal Structures, a Georgetown-based construction company.

