Potential for new development concerns current residents

Don't let this week's rain showers and storms hinder your weekend plans, because there's plenty to do. Step back in time, with a Myrtle Beach theatre that celebrates good ole' music, and there are some events that are getting ready for back to school.More >>
A new development that has the potential to bring 300 new homes to one area has residents there up in arms. The proposed plan is supposed to bring about 40 of those homes to line the edge of Carolina Lakes Boulevard, which has an outlet to Highway 544. The other 260 homes are planned to stretch to Legends Drive, which is connects to Highway 501 and ends just behind the Carolina Lakes development at the Legends Golf Resort.More >>
The House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee has scheduled a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in North Charleston.More >>
The attorney representing the Horry County Police Department and the county itself stated the parties have provided requested emails to counsel representing one of the women who has accused of former detective of misconduct.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.More >>
Graphic video shows an Estill Officer being shot. Malcolm Orr was convicted Thursday of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
