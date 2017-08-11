The Great American Solar Eclipse could have minor impacts on solar power usage

The House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee has scheduled a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. in North Charleston.More >>
The attorney representing the Horry County Police Department and the county itself stated the parties have provided requested emails to counsel representing one of the women who has accused of former detective of misconduct.More >>
The former deputy chief of police for the Horry County Police Department resigned earlier this year after an Internal Affairs investigation revealed that he lied about ordering an employee to drop 53 open investigations, documents show. HCPD originally announced that he retired after 33 years with the department.More >>
A missing 16-year-old Conway boy who ran away from his home on Tuesday night has been located and is safe.More >>
