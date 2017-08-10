Florence man charged with possessing child pornography

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing multiple images of child pornography.

According to a press release from Attorney General Alan Wilson, Bhupendra Khatri, 52, faces ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to the suspect, the release stated.

If convicted, Khatri faces up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.