City looks to clean up downtown storefronts to keep area ‘family friendly’

Within the past four years, Hartsville has seen 40 new businesses open up with the help of multiple partnerships between the city and the state.More >>
Within the past four years, Hartsville has seen 40 new businesses open up with the help of multiple partnerships between the city and the state.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders and long-time business owners alike will say the city is what it is today because it was known as a family-friendly destination.More >>
Myrtle Beach city leaders and long-time business owners alike will say the city is what it is today because it was known as a family-friendly destination.More >>
A Florence man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing multiple images of child pornography.More >>
A Florence man was arrested Thursday for allegedly possessing multiple images of child pornography.More >>
Don't let this week's rain showers and storms hinder your weekend plans, because there's plenty to do. Step back in time, with a Myrtle Beach theatre that celebrates good ole' music, and there are some events that are getting ready for back to school.More >>
Don't let this week's rain showers and storms hinder your weekend plans, because there's plenty to do. Step back in time, with a Myrtle Beach theatre that celebrates good ole' music, and there are some events that are getting ready for back to school.More >>
The former deputy chief of police for the Horry County Police Department resigned earlier this year after an Internal Affairs investigation revealed that he lied about ordering an employee to drop 53 open investigations, documents show. HCPD originally announced that he retired after 33 years with the department.More >>
The former deputy chief of police for the Horry County Police Department resigned earlier this year after an Internal Affairs investigation revealed that he lied about ordering an employee to drop 53 open investigations, documents show. HCPD originally announced that he retired after 33 years with the department.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.More >>
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.More >>
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.More >>
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.More >>
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>