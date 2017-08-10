What's Happening: A colorful 5K, back to school parties, a 'Sleep Out,' and a Motown show

The Motor City Musical show is happening this weekend at the GTS Theatre. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don't let this week's rain showers and storms hinder your weekend plans, because there's plenty to do.

Step back in time, with a Myrtle Beach theatre that celebrates good ole' music, and there are some events that are getting ready for back to school.

The weekend just got a little brighter, with the second annual Myrtle Beach Color Burst 5k Run. It happens Saturday, August 12 at 9 a.m. at Ticketreturn.com field at the Pelicans Ballpark.

Don't miss the Myrtle Beach Back to School Block Party, Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event happens at Mt. Olive AME Church located on Carver Street in Myrtle Beach. Families can enjoy a free school supply giveaway, food, vendors, and plenty of kids activities.

In Florence, it's the Back to School Pep Rally at Magnolia Mall. The fun takes place Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say there will be over 20 vendors, six radio stations, door prizes and school spirit awards, Kids' Zone games, entertainment, and register to win a $250 Magnolia Mall shopping spree.

Cardio Blessings is back in Myrtle Beach this weekend, last month the pair of veterans, Jake Strickland and LaDarren Landrum. The men started their movement to help the homeless population along the east coast. Saturday, August 12, the group will be in Myrtle Beach hosting an event called the Sleep Out, where those attending will spend 24 hours outside to experience first-hand what's it like to be homeless, those attending will also hear the stories of the homeless. For more information about the event, click here.

Take a trip to the GTS Theatre in Myrtle Beach for a show that is sure to take you back in time.

"We want to bring people back to that era and just cherish the music of that time." Beth Wylde, owner of GTS Theatre in Myrtle Beach

This morning the cast is rehearsing... trying to make sure they have their moves down....

For The Motor City Musical is a tribute to Motown that highlights the iconic area of the 60's and 70's. "Without Motown we wouldn't have the songs of today," Wylde said.

It's a family-friendly show, that packs a lot of soul.

"They're not only going to watch the show they are going to experience the show. In addition to that they're actually going to get some of the history of Motown," said Wylde.

